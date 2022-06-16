No shortage of Petroleum products across J&K: Oil Companies

Srinagar: The State Level Coordinator, Oil Industry Jammu and Kashmir (OIJK) today reiterated that there is no shortage of Petroleum products across J&K.

A statement issued by Anjani Kumar, State Level Coordinator, Oil Industry Jammu and Kashmir in this regard reads, “This is to confirm that there is no shortage of Petroleum Products like Motor Spirit (MS), High Speed Diesel (HSD) in entire Jammu & Kashmir”.

It adds that all the three Public Sector Oil Companies Viz M/s Indian Oil Corporation Limited, M/s Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and M/s Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited are having sufficient stocks at their respective depots to cater to the current routine demand of the J&K UT.