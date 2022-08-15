Northern Railway celebrates Independence Day

Srinagar: Northern Railway celebrated Independence Day with gaiety, festivities and national fervour today. As per the statement issued here, the main function was held in New Delhi at the Headquarter office, Baroda House. General Manager unfurled the National Flag and addressed a gathering of Railway employees.
All Principal heads of departments and senior officials of NR were also present on the occasion. The General Manager felicitated some retired employees above the age of 75 years who had put in exemplary meritorious service during their employment tenure in Northern Railway.
In his message to all employees of NR, the GM highlighted the achievements of the zone in the previous year.
He further said that since independence the railways have worked relentlessly to serve the nation.
As we are returning to normalcy after covid-19, the Railways will enhance its efforts to help the country to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and to forge ahead in all fields.
Independence Day was also celebrated with national pride and fervor across the zone.