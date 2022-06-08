Number of taxpayers substantially increased in 8 years: Dr Jitendra

Dr Jitendra Singh said that today the number of people who are willing to pay income tax is increasing and the credit for this should go to PM Modi who took several path-breaking, courageous and confident decisions like the introduction of GST in recent years.

The Minister opined that for the overall and inclusive growth of the country, its economy has to develop rather than regulate it. He said that before 2014, the country, for a long time, witnessed a nightmare of struggle in making decisions for the people of the country but all that has changed today.

The Union Minister said that there was a time when only four crore people were paying income tax in the country of 130+ crore people but expressed hope that by India’s 100th year of independence in 2047, there will be only four crore people left not paying income tax.