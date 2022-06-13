Olampia organises World Conex Exhibition 2022

Srinagar: Olampia Exhibitions Private Limited today organised the World Conex exhibition 2022 showcasing heavy construction machinery.
As per the statement, the event focuses on heavy construction machinery, earth moving machinery, road construction equipment, road-making machinery, Hot Mix plants etc.
There are more than 100 stalls in this exhibition and both national and international companies are participating in it.
This Event will be for three days and will start from 14th June to 16th June 2022. It will provide a chance for the people of the Kashmir valley to meet and interact with national and international brands
This Exhibition is supported by Jammu and Kashmir Contractor Coordination Committee, Hot mixture plant owners Association Kashmir, and Waterproof India Association.
This event will be very beneficial for the construction companies of the valley, civil contractors and Builders. At this event, there will be free entry and free parking,” reads the statement.