Omaxe partners with Jio-bp to set up EV charging, swapping infra

Srinagar: Jio-bp - the fuel retailing joint venture between Reliance Industries and supermajorbp - will set up EV charging and battery swapping stations at properties of real estate developer Omaxe in 12 cities as it looks to take mobility solutions to the doorstep of users.
In a statement issued here, the firms said Omaxe will be a partner in establishing a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles.
“Jio-bp will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner,” it said.
As the penetration of EVs -- automobiles powered by electric power that uses energy stored in rechargeable batteries -- increases, Jio-bp feel charging infrastructure needs to be set up at commercial establishments. It is working with developers and real estate players in the country.