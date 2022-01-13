Omicron casts shadow on Kashmir’s tourism sector

Srinagar: Upsurge in COVID cases due to presence of Omicron variant has once again derailed Kashmir’s tourism sector as the hoteliers are recording over 30 percent cancellations in bookings and dip in tourist arrivals since last few days.

As the tourism players were cheering the return of tourists in good numbers to Kashmir, the sudden surge in COVID cases across India has resulted in a big loss to the local hoteliers and allied service providers.

As per the hoteliers, hotel occupancy in Srinagar and Pahalgam has dipped to 20 percent, while Gulmarg is also recording a decline in new arrivals.