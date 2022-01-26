Online sale of winter delicacy Harisa soars in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid chilly weather in Kashmir, several entrepreneurs have started the online delivery of winter delicacy Harisa to make this dish available to food-lovers within the environs of their homes.
Many young entrepreneurs are taking the help of social media platforms, websites to bring this winter delicacy to your doorsteps in Srinagar.
While talking to Greater Kashmir, one such entrepreneur, Nuzhat said that it is her maiden attempt to turn her cooking skills into a business by taking the help of online tools.
“Three months back I thought of starting this business. It helped me to earn and keep my passion for Harisa cooking alive. In October last year, I opened my page as ShahKongposh Harisa on social media and within a few days, we started getting orders.”
“Due to smartphones and other internet tools, people prefer to order online. The young generation mostly prefer home delivery and it helps one to enjoy the winter delicacy with your whole family,” said Nuzhat.
She said that within a few months she roped in one delivery guy to her business along with her brother. “We are delivering throughout Srinagar and within 5 km from our Hawal location we are delivering free of cost,” she added.
Traditionally, the Harisa shops in Srinagar are confined to downtown areas. The locals in Srinagar say that with the emergence of online platforms the winter delicacy is reaching all the areas of uptown and Srinagar outskirts.
“I am a fan of Harisa and most of the time I missed having it early morning due to my up-town location. One cannot travel so far in the morning to relish this delicacy and that is why the people within the downtown vicinity enjoy it in shops. For people like us who live in the outskirts, the online option is best and I have been ordering from various online platforms for last two years to relish this winter delicacy,” said Kaiser Ahmed, a resident from Rawalpora.
Hayat Shafi, another young entrepreneur is known for his online Harisa delivery called ‘Harisa By Kilo’.He says to keep the customers happy, his team switches to four-wheelers during this snow and rain spell. Hayat, who is a business administration student, started his business last year along with his brother.
“We have a team of a dozen people to handle social media platforms, logistics, and cooking. We also developed a simple and user-friendly website that will help you to order with just a click.”
“We started slow but now people from every corner of Srinagar are placing their orders and relishing this winter delicacy. With the growth of the internet in Kashmir, people of all ages are buying everything online and for Harisa, people thought the same way,” he said.