Online sale of winter delicacy Harisa soars in Srinagar

She said that within a few months she roped in one delivery guy to her business along with her brother. “We are delivering throughout Srinagar and within 5 km from our Hawal location we are delivering free of cost,” she added.

Traditionally, the Harisa shops in Srinagar are confined to downtown areas. The locals in Srinagar say that with the emergence of online platforms the winter delicacy is reaching all the areas of uptown and Srinagar outskirts.

“I am a fan of Harisa and most of the time I missed having it early morning due to my up-town location. One cannot travel so far in the morning to relish this delicacy and that is why the people within the downtown vicinity enjoy it in shops. For people like us who live in the outskirts, the online option is best and I have been ordering from various online platforms for last two years to relish this winter delicacy,” said Kaiser Ahmed, a resident from Rawalpora.