Organise J&K Diaspora Investors meet: PHDCCI Kashmir

Srinagar: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PHDCCI) has urged J&K government to organise J&K Diaspora Investors meet to attract investment to the UT.
PHDCCI Kashmir Chairman, Baldev Singh Raina pitched for J&K Diaspora Investors Meet during a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Mehta.
Singh said that this investors meeting will enable local players to invest and to interact and tie-up with national and international players with an organized B2B meet for domiciles of J&K.
A delegation of the PHD met Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta at Civil Secretariat Srinagar and discussed issues pertaining to the business sector.
The delegation was headed by Baldev Singh Raina along with Executive Member Muhammad Shafi Tramboo, Shahana Fatima, and Deputy Director PHDCCI-Kashmir.
"At the onset, the delegation placed on record sincere appreciation to the government for a comprehensive and robust response to the raging Covid-19 pandemic and also appreciated the government reforms, and approval of liberalized sports and Education policy."
"The other issues that were discussed include amnesty for the arrears under old Tax Regime (VAT), extension for the filing of pending claims of budgetary support, an extension of Gulmarg and Pahalgam lease, incentive/ subsidy to investors for employing local unemployed youth of J&K, the revival of the master plan, and other issues about trade and commerce," reads the statement.
It said that the delegation also raised the issues of homegrown apples that have been facing stiff competition from duty-free apples via the India-Afghanistan Free Trade Agreement."