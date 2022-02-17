Organise J&K Diaspora Investors meet: PHDCCI Kashmir

Singh said that this investors meeting will enable local players to invest and to interact and tie-up with national and international players with an organized B2B meet for domiciles of J&K.

A delegation of the PHD met Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta at Civil Secretariat Srinagar and discussed issues pertaining to the business sector.

The delegation was headed by Baldev Singh Raina along with Executive Member Muhammad Shafi Tramboo, Shahana Fatima, and Deputy Director PHDCCI-Kashmir.