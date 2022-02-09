Our goal to achieve self-reliance in seed production: Dir Agriculture

Srinagar: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited Seed Multiplication Farm (SMF) Allowpora Shopian to take stock of the progress on the implementation of different programs on the Farm.
During the visit, the Director also visited different sections of the Farm spread over an area of almost 1100 Kanals and reviewed the various interventions adopted there.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that the departmental farms are the assets with the department and have an inevitable role to play amid the changing global agriculture scenario.
“Our immediate goal is to achieve the self-reliance in seed requirement of different Agricultural crops in the region and the departmental Seed Multiplication Farms are the main resources to reach this ambitious goal” he added.
Iqbal said that a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Seeds Corporation is likely to be executed so that all the potential and scope of these departmental farms and other related infrastructure could be channelized in a proper manner.
He asked the concerned officers/ technical experts to work on a mission mode so that all the set targets for the current year could be reached successfully.
Earlier Director of Agriculture visited Hi-tech Poly houses at Hall Nikas Shopian and took stock of preparation for the distribution of seedlings of different vegetable crops among the farmers of concerned areas.
The Director (Controller Insecticides) also inspected various Insecticide/ Pesticide dealers of district Shopian.