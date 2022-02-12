Outspoken ‘Hamara Bajaj’ man Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

Pune: Eminent industrialist and former chairman of the Bajaj group, Rahul Bajaj, who put Indian industry on the world map and was known for his outspokenness, died on Saturday due to age-related illness, according to a group official.

Bajaj (83), who stood down from his position of non-executive director and chairman of Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year and remained as the Chairman Emeritus, was not keeping well for some time and passed away at around 2:30 pm on Saturday. His last rites will be held on Sunday, the official said.