Over 1 lakh tourists throng Gulmarg in February

Baramulla: Amid a dip in COVID cases, over 1 lakh tourists visited Gulmarg in February to spend their time in midst of snow-clad mountains and slopes.
An official said that despite the COVID19 pandemic affecting every sphere of life, the tourist resort Gulmarg broke all records witnessing a footfall of over 1 lakh tourists in a single month.
“Over one lakh tourists visited Gulmarg tourist resort in February this year. Besides, the Gondola ride has generated over Rs 40 crore which is also all-time high revenue generated,” said Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Chief Executive Officer Gulmarg Development Authority.
Describing the tourist footfall in Gulmarg encouraging sign for the tourism industry in Kashmir, an official said that because of the COVID19 restrictions across the globe, the high-end domestic tourists who used to visit Europe and other world-famous tourist destinations, preferred Gulmarg which resulted in the record revenue generation in Gulmarg.
“A section of high-end domestic tourists who visit Europe and other global tourist destinations changed their plans because of the COVID 19 restrictions and preferred Gulmarg over Europe. The high-end tourist arrival played a significant role in the comprehensive revenue generation,” added CEO Gulmarg.
The massive tourist influx last month encouraged the stakeholders to come out with different ideas aimed to make tourists' visits memorable. Among them include the igloo café which remained an unusual experience for the visiting tourists.
Besides, Igloo café, another unique experience for the tourists was a snow sculpture, replicating the Taj Mahal. The Sculpture was created by the members of the hotel Grand Mumtaz. The tourists found the idea of the Sculpture of the Taj Mahal and Igloo café a unique experience and thronged both places with enthusiasm.
Besides the attractive developments for the tourists, the department of tourism also organised several events which made tourists' visit a unique experience this year.