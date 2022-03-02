Over 1 lakh tourists throng Gulmarg in February

“A section of high-end domestic tourists who visit Europe and other global tourist destinations changed their plans because of the COVID 19 restrictions and preferred Gulmarg over Europe. The high-end tourist arrival played a significant role in the comprehensive revenue generation,” added CEO Gulmarg.

The massive tourist influx last month encouraged the stakeholders to come out with different ideas aimed to make tourists' visits memorable. Among them include the igloo café which remained an unusual experience for the visiting tourists.

Besides, Igloo café, another unique experience for the tourists was a snow sculpture, replicating the Taj Mahal. The Sculpture was created by the members of the hotel Grand Mumtaz. The tourists found the idea of the Sculpture of the Taj Mahal and Igloo café a unique experience and thronged both places with enthusiasm.