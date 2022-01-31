Performance of Northern Railway reviewed

Srinagar: General Manager, Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal held a review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway through video conferencing.
As per the statement, deliberations were held on keeping the focus on passenger amenities at stations like an extension of platforms, an increase of the level of platforms, washable aprons, provision of 2nd entry, foot overbridges, Escalators, lifts facilities for Divayangjans, improvement of station building including façade, etc. He also reviewed the progress of mobility enhancement other developmental infrastructure works and Freight loading.
GM instructed officials to maintain a good record of the punctuality of trains and expedites the works related to mobility enhancement and conducting drives to check the progress.
He stressed curbing any kind of obstruction during the operation of trains. He reviewed the work done over the zone in improving the maintenance standard of track, welds, and removal of scrap lying near the tracks. The GM also took stock of the tree cutting activity and removal of vegetation alongside the tracks.
GM also reviewed the performance of Business Development Units.