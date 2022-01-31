Performance of Northern Railway reviewed

GM instructed officials to maintain a good record of the punctuality of trains and expedites the works related to mobility enhancement and conducting drives to check the progress.

He stressed curbing any kind of obstruction during the operation of trains. He reviewed the work done over the zone in improving the maintenance standard of track, welds, and removal of scrap lying near the tracks. The GM also took stock of the tree cutting activity and removal of vegetation alongside the tracks.

GM also reviewed the performance of Business Development Units.