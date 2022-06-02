PHDCCI delegation calls on Chief Secretary

Srinagar: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation met Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary J&K Government.
The delegation was headed by Pradeep Multani President PHDCCI, along with Baldev Singh Raina Chair PHDCCI-Kashmir, Naveen Seth ASG PHDCCI, Vijay Sheoran CEO Dalmia Healthcare, Niraj Sr. Secretary International Affairs PHDCCI, and Iqbal Fayaz Jan Deputy Resident Director PHDCCI J&K.
As per the statement, Pradeep Multani discussed various economic and investment projects with the Chief Secretary of J&K.
The President discussed the deep structural and sustained reform measures undertaken by the J&K government and also sought support measures for the economic development of J&K pertaining to Ease of Doing Business and implementation of Business Action Reforms plan, an extension of VAT amnesty, review of Srinagar Master Plan, Ease in banking services, infrastructure projects, support to existing manufacturing and service sector, an extension of emergency credit line guarantee scheme to all sectors.
The renewal of Gulmarg and Pahalgam lease, handholding of existing manufacturing units. The Chamber also requested Land for the PHD House in Kashmir in Srinagar.
The Chief Secretary as per the statement listened to the delegation attentively.
Stating that J&K Government had been focusing on youth empowerment, he gave outlines of the UT Government’s initiatives in setting up of world-class business environment by substantial progress on minimizing regulatory compliance burden with streamlining and simplifying the overall domestic business environment even further with an aim to break into the top 10 ranking of Ease of Doing Business.
He further added that the Government is determined to improve the overall quality of manufacturing and services and provide employment opportunities to the youth of J&K in a transparent manner.
Towards the end of the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that he would consider all suggestions and make decisions accordingly.