PHDCCI delegation calls on Chief Secretary

As per the statement, Pradeep Multani discussed various economic and investment projects with the Chief Secretary of J&K.

The President discussed the deep structural and sustained reform measures undertaken by the J&K government and also sought support measures for the economic development of J&K pertaining to Ease of Doing Business and implementation of Business Action Reforms plan, an extension of VAT amnesty, review of Srinagar Master Plan, Ease in banking services, infrastructure projects, support to existing manufacturing and service sector, an extension of emergency credit line guarantee scheme to all sectors.

The renewal of Gulmarg and Pahalgam lease, handholding of existing manufacturing units. The Chamber also requested Land for the PHD House in Kashmir in Srinagar.