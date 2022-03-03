PHDCCI organises webinar on potential of Ayush sector for universal healthcare

Srinagar: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PHDCCI), J&K chapter on Thursday organised a webinar on the potential of Ayush sector for universal healthcare.
As per the statement issued by the chamber, Patron of AMAM and President of All India Ayurvedic Congress and Ayurveda Mahasammelan, Devendra Triguna, proposed some resolutions to promote Ayurveda.
He said UT of J&K is blessed with the best location and climate, high altitude areas are best for research and preserving medicinal plants and medicines. Ayurveda should be made cost-effective so that it can increase exports and compete in the global market.
He emphasizes on the promotion of exports and government centres to be established nearby tourist sites for promoting tourism as well and it will enhance the tourism experience as well.
President, PHDCCI, Pradeep Multani, said that J&K can be measured by the historical fact that the popularity and practice of the Ayurvedic system of healthcare were established in ancient Kashmir.
Dr. Mohan Singh, Director of Indian System of Medicines Ayush Union Territory of J&K, raise some issues faced by this sector in terms of infrastructure like lack of colleges and high tech equipment for research which is the main cause for lagging behind. He also mentioned that students have to go out of UT to study Ayurvedic subjects so he emphasizes on more colleges and universities to be opened up.
Chair PHDCCI Kashmir,Baldev Singh Raina in his inaugural address emphasis on practising Ayurveda. “ We have forgotten Ayurveda, so we should promote its awareness and revival by engaging youth in the awareness programs, opening new colleges and research related to Ayurveda.”
He invited universities and Wellness Center to be set up their units in UT for creating awareness among the students. He further suggested that Ayurveda should be linked with tourism which will be an added advantage for the UT.
Best location and climate will yield fruitful results in research of the practices, he said.
While summing up and concluding the session Baldev extended the vote of thanks and requested the panellist to help us in coordinating more and more programmes like that so that the youth of J&K gets aware of investing in this sector.