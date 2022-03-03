PHDCCI organises webinar on potential of Ayush sector for universal healthcare

Srinagar: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PHDCCI), J&K chapter on Thursday organised a webinar on the potential of Ayush sector for universal healthcare.

As per the statement issued by the chamber, Patron of AMAM and President of All India Ayurvedic Congress and Ayurveda Mahasammelan, Devendra Triguna, proposed some resolutions to promote Ayurveda.

He said UT of J&K is blessed with the best location and climate, high altitude areas are best for research and preserving medicinal plants and medicines. Ayurveda should be made cost-effective so that it can increase exports and compete in the global market.

He emphasizes on the promotion of exports and government centres to be established nearby tourist sites for promoting tourism as well and it will enhance the tourism experience as well.