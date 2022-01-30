PHDCCI pitches for special measures to reopen schools in Kashmir

“Children are the “lost voices” of this pandemic, and at this stage of the pandemic we must acknowledge and follow the principle set by both the World Health Organisation and the United Nations Children’s Fund, that in a pandemic, schools must be the last to close and the first to open,” he said.

“A delay in returning to in-person learning will put children’s mental health at risk. We believe that all children in J&K have a fundamental right to resume in-person education and PHDCCI urges all representatives of associations to join us in reassuring the administration, parents, teachers, and children that it is in everyone’s best interest to restart in-person learning as soon as possible.”