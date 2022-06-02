PHDCCI pitches for special policy to attract investments in health sector

Srinagar: A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) met Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education General Administration J&K Government.
President PHDCCI, Pradeep Multani headed the delegation along with Baldev Singh Raina Chair PHDCCI-Kashmir, Naveen Seth ASG PHDCCI, Vijay Sheoran CEO Dalmia Healthcare, Niraj Secretary International Affairs PHDCCI, and Iqbal Fayaz Jan, Deputy Resident Director PHDCCI J&K.
As per the statement, PHDCCI submitted a presentation and had a very fruitful discussion on the development of the health ecosystem of J&K.
The Chamber pitched for building an ecosystem for successful innovations in Healthcare in J&K and elderly health care.
President PHDCCI suggested that both assistive and augmenting technologies that are affordable. Special policy initiatives need to be formulated to encourage investments in the health and pharmaceutical sector of J&K and for strengthening of AYUSH sector.
Multani further apprised the Principal Secretary that the current situation presents the right time for Ayurveda and traditional medicines to become even more popular globally and the chamber urged the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to include the Ayush systems as the first line of treatment in healthcare.