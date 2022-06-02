PHDCCI pitches for special policy to attract investments in health sector

As per the statement, PHDCCI submitted a presentation and had a very fruitful discussion on the development of the health ecosystem of J&K.

The Chamber pitched for building an ecosystem for successful innovations in Healthcare in J&K and elderly health care.

President PHDCCI suggested that both assistive and augmenting technologies that are affordable. Special policy initiatives need to be formulated to encourage investments in the health and pharmaceutical sector of J&K and for strengthening of AYUSH sector.