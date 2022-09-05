PIDF SCHEME | ‘PhonePe enables digitization of 80 lakh offline merchants’

Srinagar: PhonePe, a Walmart-owned fintech, said in a statement that it has enabled online payments for 80 lakh merchants as part of the Reserve Bank of India’s Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme over the last 18 months.

The RBI established the PIDF scheme to subsidise the cost of Points of Sale (PoS) infrastructure (physical and digital modes) in the country’s tier-III to tier-VI towns and North Eastern states.

With the PIDF scheme, PhonePe was able to double down and create digital payment infrastructure across the country, and digitize even far-flung terrains which had so far not been digitized.