PM KISAN beneficiaries to receive 12th installment only in Aadhar-seeded accounts

Jammu: The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to take stock of progress under various welfare schemes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, it was informed that all beneficiaries will be verified through Aadhar seeding and revenue record authentication before the release of the 12th installment of the financial relief.

The Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to ensure uploading of the relevant revenue record, completion of the e-KYC formalities, and Aadhar-seeding of all beneficiary accounts by 05.09.2022. They were asked to lay special focus on the de-weeding of ineligible beneficiaries and recovery of false claims.