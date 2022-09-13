PM Modi to release national logistics policy on September 17

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the national logistics policy on September 17, which is aimed at promoting the seamless movement of goods across the country, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

The policy is expected to focus on several areas such as process re-engineering, digitisation, and multi-modal transport.

In 2020, the government, in the budget, had announced that it will soon release the national logistics policy.