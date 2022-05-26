Power Ministry mulls new scheme for discoms to pay off dues

Delay of payments by a discom to a generating company (genco) adversely affects the cash flow of the generating firm, which needs to make provisions for input supplies like coal, and for keeping adequate working capital for day-to-day operation of power plants.

As per data available on the PRAAPTI portal, as on May 18, 2022, the discoms' overdues (excluding disputed amounts and Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC)) stood at Rs 1,00,018 crore. The LPSC dues were Rs 6,839 crore.

The proposed scheme would enable payment of financial dues in easy instalments by the discoms.

A one-time relaxation is being considered to be given to all the discoms wherein the amount outstanding (includes principal and LPSC) on the date of notification of the scheme will be frozen without further imposition of LPSC.