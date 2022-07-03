Premature apple drop creates panic among fruit growers in south Kashmir

Shopian: The premature dropping of apples from the trees has left thousands of farmers distraught across south Kashmir. According to the farmers, the fruit has begun falling prematurely since mid-June.

The farmers seem to be clueless about this pre-harvest fall.

“We don’t know the actual reason behind the sudden fall of apples”, said Peer Shabir, an apple grower and trader from Shopian.

Shabir said that every morning orchardists could see dozens of fallen apples strewn under the tree trunks in their orchards.

Another farmer from Kulgam told Greater Kashmir that the unusual fall of the fruit had begun gnawing at the apple growers. “It is a big cause of concern for both the growers and traders of the Valley “, he said.