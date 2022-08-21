'Projects worth Rs 36,000 cr given industrial land in J&K'

Srinagar: In order to give industrial development the necessary impetus, projects worth more than Rs 36,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir have been allotted suitable land out of total investment applications worth more than Rs 54,000 crore.

Additionally, a number of unique steps have been taken to promote the overall development of the Union Territory.

“Jammu and Kashmir have received investment applications of more than Rs 54,000 crore under this scheme (Industrial Development Scheme) out of which projects worth more than Rs 36,000 crore have been allotted industrial land by the Government of the Union Territory”, the Minister of State in the MHA Nityanand Rai stated in Parliament.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that a new Central Sector Scheme was notified on February 19, 2021, for the industrial development of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore.