‘Provide separate budget projections for CSSs under central, UT matching share’

“However it has been observed that this job is not being followed in true spirit at the time of the submission of the demands by the respective Administrative Departments,” he expressed his displeasure.

He pointed out that the budget for both the central as well as the UT share “is now to be separately provided in order to get the installments of the central share in time from the Government of India.” During the Financial year 2021-22 SNAs of almost all the Centrally Sponsored Schemes have been created by all the Departments.

However, many departments again did not make the actual projection of the central and the UT matching share under Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23, he noted.