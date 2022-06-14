‘Provide separate budget projections for CSSs under central, UT matching share’

Jammu: J&K Finance Department on Tuesday asked all the administrative departments to make the budget projections under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) with separate scheme wise projection for Central and UT matching share under proper classification at the time of Revised Estimates (2022-23) and Budget Estimates (2023-24).
This projection should be made in consultation with the Director Finance or FA&CAO (Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer) of the department. Director Finance (Budget) in a circular directed that the projections should be at par with Central share expected from Government of India.
Direction has been issued after observing that the central share is being projected without any actual corresponding UT matching share at the time of the submission of the demands by the respective Administrative Departments which later on creates problems for both the Finance Department as well as the Administrative Departments for arranging funds as per actual requirement.
“In case information about estimates of Central share does not become available, the budget figures approved by the Steering Committee in the Action Plan should be projected both under central share as well as UT matching share. Budget for schemes announced to be closed or discontinued should not be projected,” he further instructed.
It was directed that the Departments, while projecting the budget estimates, should specifically mention the current year projection of the central and the UT matching share of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, besides details of unspent central and the UT share, if any.
As a backgrounder, he referred to OM No dated March 23, 2021 of the DoE, MoF GoI, which inter-alia provides for opening of separate State Nodal Accounts (SNAs) for each CSS for receipt and payment of both the central and UT matching share of the funds. “Additionally, it has been asked to provide separate budget lines for each Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) under both central as well as UT matching share. Principles of the public expenditure also demand to capture all likely receipts and the expenditures in the annual budget of the UT,” he cautioned all the Administrative Departments.
“However it has been observed that this job is not being followed in true spirit at the time of the submission of the demands by the respective Administrative Departments,” he expressed his displeasure.
He pointed out that the budget for both the central as well as the UT share “is now to be separately provided in order to get the installments of the central share in time from the Government of India.” During the Financial year 2021-22 SNAs of almost all the Centrally Sponsored Schemes have been created by all the Departments.
However, many departments again did not make the actual projection of the central and the UT matching share under Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23, he noted.