Ramban tunnel collapse | Families of 2 deceased workers entitled to pension: EPFO

As per the statement, RPFC–I along with his team today visited NHAI’s Project Implementation Unit- Ramban office to facilitate the families of deceased employees.

The PF Commissioner visited the spot and met with families of workers who lost their lives in the project (Construction of twin-tube tunnels from Digdole to Panthyal). He ensured to help them in every possible way in availing their eligible PF, Pension and Insurance benefits.

A Composite Claim Form and Form 10-D (pension form) was provided to the families of deceased employees (Ishrat and Mohammad Muzaffar).