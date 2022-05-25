Ramban tunnel collapse | Families of 2 deceased workers entitled to pension: EPFO

Jammu: In continuation to its endeavours to provide social security to the members and their dependents in times of hardships, Rizwan Uddin, Regional P.F Commissioner – I, EPFO RO Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh took cognizance of the recent tragic death of two local workers due to collapse of an under-construction tunnel at Khooni-Naalah in Ramban and reached out to the family members for providing assistance to them in claiming their eligible Provident Fund, insurance and Pension benefits under the EPF & MP Act, 1952 and the schemes framed there-under.
As per the statement, RPFC–I along with his team today visited NHAI’s Project Implementation Unit- Ramban office to facilitate the families of deceased employees.
The PF Commissioner visited the spot and met with families of workers who lost their lives in the project (Construction of twin-tube tunnels from Digdole to Panthyal). He ensured to help them in every possible way in availing their eligible PF, Pension and Insurance benefits.
A Composite Claim Form and Form 10-D (pension form) was provided to the families of deceased employees (Ishrat and Mohammad Muzaffar).
Alongside, the P.F Commissioner directed the representatives of NHAI Shubham Yadav, Dy. Manager and M/s. Sarla Projects Works Private Ltd. B. S. Raju, Project Manager to submit the duly filled Forms along with requisite documents to Regional Office in Hyderabad as the establishment where the workers were employed was registered under the EPFO Regional Office, Hyderabad.
The P.F Commissioner along with Devender Singh, site incharge and representative of NHAI, Abdul Zabbar, retired tehsildar and Govind, representative of M/s. Sarla Projects Works Pvt. Ltd. also visited village Panthyal, Ramban by walking over two kilometres through the tough terrains to facilitate submission of composite form for pension, Insurance and P.F.