RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday lifted the restrictions imposed last year on American Express Banking Corp and allowed the US-based entity to onboard new customers on its card network following satisfactory compliance with data storage norms.

The central bank had imposed curbs on American Express Banking Corp for being non-compliant with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data effective May 1, 2021.

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular... On Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed... On onboarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," RBI said in a statement.