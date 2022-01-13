RBI likely to hike interest rates by up to 100 basis points in 2022

New Delhi: The RBI is likely to start raising the policy rate in the near future by up to 100 bps in 2022.

"In the immediate neighborhood, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have raised policy rates. We expect India, too, to start raising interest rates soon and the RBI may raise the policy rate by up to 100 bps in 2022. This can have negative impacts, at least in the short-term, on both the equity and bond markets," Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said in a report.

Retail inflation during December 2021 hardened for the third successive month to 5.6 percent but was lower than the consensus expectation. Food inflation jumped to 4 percent, from 1.9 percent in November 2021. Core inflation, though elevated, softened slightly to 6 percent in December 2021.