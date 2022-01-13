Reap benefits of govt schemes: DG Horti to farmers

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today toured the Uri sub-division of district Baramulla to participate in an awareness camp organized by the department at Fruit Plant Nursery Salamabad, Uri.

The camp was a part of the UT Governments’ initiative to reach out to the people of tribal and border areas.

At the outset, Chief Horticulture Officer Baramulla apprised the participants about the present scenario of horticulture in sub-division Uri and elaborated in detail about the various central and UT sponsored schemes offered by the department.