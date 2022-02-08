Regional Director PCC visits IE Khrew

Srinagar: Regional Director Pollution Control Committee (PCC) Kashmir, Rafi Ahmad Bhat visited Khrew Industrial area in Pulwama to review compliance with Pollution Control measures by the industrial units.
As per the statement, during the inspection, the Regional Director stressed upon the industrialists and other stakeholders to strictly adhere to the norms of the Pollution Control Committee and directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) besides operating of online monitoring system inefficient manner to achieve the level of pollutants as per norms.
He also issued on-spot instructions to the field officers to be vigilant and monitor the units on regular basis and report violations immediately and initiate action against any such defaulting units.
Reviewing the status of the cement industry in a separate meeting, The statement states that the Regional Director stressed upon the management of these units to adhere strictly to the guidelines and directions issued for efficient working of their units.
The members of the association agreed to contribute for the installation of a continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in the area for giving Real-Time Air Quality Index (AQI)of the industrial hub so that effective mitigation measures are taken accordingly.
"Directions were also conveyed for Installation of Interlocking system in OCEMS in compliance to NGT order Dated 24-08-2021. Other mitigation measures discussed and agreed upon included raising green belts by plantation of suitable plants in the ensuing season in available open spaces of production units and mine areas, improving housekeeping of individual units, improvement of internal roads, and a regular sprinkling of water to control fugitive emissions, installation of proper digital display boards and signages at important working sections besides ensuring better health and hygiene of the workers."
The other officers accompanying the Regional Director included the Divisional officer of PCC Pulwama Faiz Pajwari besides scientists and other staff members of Regional Office Kashmir.