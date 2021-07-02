Retail, wholesale trade to get MSME status; Traders welcome move

Srinagar: The government of India has revised its guidelines for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to include retail and wholesale trade, the announcement has been welcomed by the traders in Kashmir who have been seeking MSME benefits for a long time now.
President, Kashmir Retailers Association, Farhan Kitab said that with this announcement, lakhs of retail and wholesale traders under MSMEs will also now get the benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines.
“Kashmir’s business sector is facing tough times particularly non-essential retailers, wholesalers as nobody talks about them. We have been raising this issue in different platforms before the government, finally now the government has paid heed,” he said adding that “with bringing retail, wholesale trade under MSME guidelines, there is a hope that this sector would also see a growth.”
State Chairman, PHD Chamber of Commerce, Jan Muhammad Koul also welcomed the decision of the government saying that it would benefit thousands of traders in Kashmir division. Retail and wholesale trading activities were earlier classified as MSMEs. However, such activities were removed in 2017 from the Micro and Small enterprises sector. Its rationale was that they are neither manufacturing units nor service units. This prevented them from obtaining the UdyogAadhaar Memorandum (which is called MSME registration).
However, with revised guidelines the retail and wholesale trades will now be able to register on the Udyam Registration Portal.
In a statement in response to the decision, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the traders of the country are in a jubilant mood because of their inclusion under the definition of MSME.