Retail, wholesale trade to get MSME status; Traders welcome move

Srinagar: The government of India has revised its guidelines for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to include retail and wholesale trade, the announcement has been welcomed by the traders in Kashmir who have been seeking MSME benefits for a long time now.

President, Kashmir Retailers Association, Farhan Kitab said that with this announcement, lakhs of retail and wholesale traders under MSMEs will also now get the benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines.

“Kashmir’s business sector is facing tough times particularly non-essential retailers, wholesalers as nobody talks about them. We have been raising this issue in different platforms before the government, finally now the government has paid heed,” he said adding that “with bringing retail, wholesale trade under MSME guidelines, there is a hope that this sector would also see a growth.”