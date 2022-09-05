Road construction in J&K accelerated post-2019: Govt

Srinagar: People in Jammu and Kashmir are reaping the benefits of road connectivity which they were deprived of for the past seventy years.

The insensitivity of earlier regimes in road connectivity had deprived many areas of development and prosperity so and so many hamlets in the Himalayan region were forbidden.

The road construction in Jammu and Kashmir picked up pace after 2019 with focused attention of the Government on major highways in three years and thereby travel time between major destinations across the Union Territory has reduced considerably.

During the last two years, road and tunnel infrastructure has been prioritized and around one lakh crore is being spent to build a robust road network. Last year, Jammu and Kashmir set a new record of constructing 6,450 kms of road length and Jammu and Kashmir achieved third rank in the target of longest road length in the country.

Earlier, six kms of road length was constructed per day which has increased to 20 km per day in last few years. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Jammu and Kashmir ranks fourth in the country.