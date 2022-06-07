ROC J&K offices attend Iconic Week celebrations

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and its field offices across 75 locations of the country along with the professional institutions celebrated ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’.

All the outstation field offices including Jammu and Srinagar offices of ROC cum OL, UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh joined the programme through virtual mode in which there was a release of short film on Corporate Governance and release and administration of Investor Oath apart from a series of other events.

Officers posted in J&K, Sudhir Phaye joined the session from Jammu office and Haamid Bukhari participated from Srinagar via virtual mode.