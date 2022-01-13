Rozgar App launched in Budgam

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today e-inaugurated first of its kind Rozgar App during a meeting held at Conference Hall, Budgam.
The App developed by National Informatics Centre, Budgam, carries a wide range of department wise employment schemes and shall ensure easy and hassle-free access to unemployed youth to opt for these employment schemes.
Deliberating on the benefits of Rozgar App, the DC said that the details include information of 255 schemes, scope, incentives, eligibility, subsidiary and financial support and compendium of schemes in PDF format which applicants can avail with one click on their phone from anywhere and anytime.
The DC urged unemployed youth to make best use of the app and opt for any employment scheme in any sector they are interested in.
Emphasizing on awareness generation about the app, the DC said that the application would be of great help to improve the graph of self-employment generation in the district.
He added that the app not only shall ensure transparency in the sanctioning of cases but also operate on a first come first serve work process.
The departments linked with the App include JKEDI, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, DIC, KVIB, KVIC, Handicrafts and Handloom, Agriculture and other departments.