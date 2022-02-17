'Rs 1706 cr disbursed among farmers under PM-Kisan scheme in J&K'

Srinagar: In Jammu and Kashmir Rs 1706 crore has been disbursed among over 10 lakh farmers under the PM- Kisan scheme to give a boost to the farming community and agriculture sector which is the main driving force of UT's economy.

As per the official statement, till recent months, Direct financial assistance has been provided to 11.7 lakh farmers through the Kissan Credit Card and incentives worth Rs. 1,706 crore has been disbursed to more than a million beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme.