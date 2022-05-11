Rs 1983 cr disbursed among beneficiaries under PM-Kisan scheme: Govt

Srinagar: The economy of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is largely agriculture-dependent and approximately 70 percent of the population is directly or indirectly engaged in agriculture and allied sectors.

Out of a multitude of crops grown in J&K, rice is a staple crop, both in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, sown in summer (May) and harvested in late September.

In addition to rice, corn, millets, pulses, and vegetables like peas, beans, lentils etc. are also grown during the summer season. Wheat is another staple crop and along with barley is planted in winter and harvested in the spring season.