Rs 40 cr outlay earmarked for Dairy, Sheep Units in tribal areas

Sectoral plan proposals for the next financial year were also discussed for timely initiation of developmental works at the beginning of the year.

Department has earmarked an outlay of Rs 40.00 Cr for dairy farms and sheep farms in tribal villages.

It was informed that 750 mini Sheep Farms have been established in Districts Reasi, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Srinagar and Shopian benefitting a population of 3000. Meanwhile, Phase-II of the scheme will cover Districts Kishtwar, Udhampur, Ramban, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipora and Jammu. An outlay of Rs 15.00 Cr has been earmarked for mini Sheep Farms.