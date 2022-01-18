Rs 40 cr outlay earmarked for Dairy, Sheep Units in tribal areas
Jammu: Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary convened a meeting to review the progress in various livelihood initiatives and formulation of a plan for the financial year 2022-23 in convergence with Animal and Sheep Husbandry Departments.
Progress on the establishment of mini Sheep Farms, Milk Villages, Milk Chilling Plants, Dairy Farms / Units, and tents for the migratory population was reviewed.
Sectoral plan proposals for the next financial year were also discussed for timely initiation of developmental works at the beginning of the year.
Department has earmarked an outlay of Rs 40.00 Cr for dairy farms and sheep farms in tribal villages.
It was informed that 750 mini Sheep Farms have been established in Districts Reasi, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Srinagar and Shopian benefitting a population of 3000. Meanwhile, Phase-II of the scheme will cover Districts Kishtwar, Udhampur, Ramban, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipora and Jammu. An outlay of Rs 15.00 Cr has been earmarked for mini Sheep Farms.
Milk Villages are being established at 17 locations under CSS and UT CaPEX, which will benefit more than 1500 families in gainful employment. The Milk Village scheme has been restructured by the adoption of the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme notified by the Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu, and Kashmir Government. The milk villages are coming up with a budget of Rs 15.00 Cr
Director Animal Husbandry, Jammu, discussed achieving saturation in tribal areas for the establishment of dairy units in tune with IDDS and also called for a shelter scheme to augment efforts of tribal dairy farmers, which was agreed by the department. Director, Animal Husbandry, Kashmir, discussed a plan to establish Poultry Farms in tribal areas, to be funded by the tribal affairs department. Special Secretary, Harun Malik elaborated on the plan for Bee-keeping enterprises plan formulated in collaboration with SKUAST-K for tribal farmers in the annual plan.
Director, Sheep Husbandry, Jammu also discussed the expansion of the sheep farm scheme and also briefed about progress on procurement of tents for transhumant families and semi-nomadic sheep breeders. Mobile veterinary units are being provided under the tribal plan.