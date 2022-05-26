'Rs 51,000 cr investment proposals will generate 2.37 lakh jobs in J&K'

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government receiving proposals worth over Rs 51000 cr for investment is a candid reflection of an alluring investment-friendly environment in the Union Territory after the launch of New Central Sector scheme for industrial development here.

The J&K administration in January last year announced a new industrial developmental scheme with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and take industrial development to the block level. The new policy, which will be applicable till 2037, also paved the way for bigger investors to invest in J&K.

"These potential proposals are estimated to generate 2.37 lakh employments", the official said adding that the clearance process of these proposals has already been fast-tracked.