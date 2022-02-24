Russia-Ukraine war boosts gold, silver prices

New Delhi: Prices of precious metals like gold and silver accelerated on Thursday after Russia declared war on Ukraine.

Global equity indices slide and commodities, including gold, surged as hostilities started. Concurrently, gold prices rallied with MCX Gold April futures surging by 2.25 percent to Rs 51,500 per 10 gram.

Besides, 'Spot Gold' prices at COMEX traded near $1940 per ounce breaching near-term resistance of $1920 per ounce while the next target seems at $1970 per ounce on geopolitical risk.