Russia-Ukraine War fallout: Soaring gold, edible oil prices pinch buyers in J&K

Srinagar: Amid the raging war between Russia and Ukraine, the consumers in Jammu and Kashmir are facing the heat as the prices of gold, edible oil have soared much to their dismay.

In Kashmir, gold is a much sought-after metal, with the upcoming marriage season in sight rising prices have worried a lot of people in the Union Territory.

"I had made plan to buy gold ornaments for the marriage of my daughter scheduled to be held in June, but the prices of gold have increased over Rs 3000 per 10 grams (22 carats) in just a few days after the war between Russia and Ukraine started," said Muhammad Sadiq, a Srinagar resident.