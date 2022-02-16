Safeguard interests of local industrialists: FCIK

FCIK deliberated upon the need for marketing support, issues in a change of constitution and line of activity, pending payments and delayed payment Act, Industrial land allotment policy, revocation for cancellation and eviction process of the Industrial land, etc with government officials. FCIK in a statement said that the marketing commitments made in the previous Industrial policy 2016-26 have been withdrawn during its currency of operation.

"The local purchase filter on the GeM portal should be enhanced up to Rs 3 crore. FCIK demanded that the departments may be directed to procure from local MSME by any means the government desires."