Safeguard interests of local industrialists: FCIK

Srinagar: Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) representatives today sought government intervention to safeguard the interests of local industries in Kashmir.
As per a statement issued here, President, FCIK Shahid Kamli put forth a charter of demands during a meeting with Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.
FCIK deliberated upon the need for marketing support, issues in a change of constitution and line of activity, pending payments and delayed payment Act, Industrial land allotment policy, revocation for cancellation and eviction process of the Industrial land, etc with government officials. FCIK in a statement said that the marketing commitments made in the previous Industrial policy 2016-26 have been withdrawn during its currency of operation.
"The local purchase filter on the GeM portal should be enhanced up to Rs 3 crore. FCIK demanded that the departments may be directed to procure from local MSME by any means the government desires."
FCIK in a statement demanded the payment of supplies and works done by the Industrial Sector. Despite the “Delayed payments Act” in force, the due payments to the enterprises are not being made in time resulting in huge losses to the unitholders.
FCIK demanded that the eviction order should be immediately kept in abeyance and the government should look into the problems of such units and redressal of the same.
FCIK said that multiple amendments have been made in the past few months regarding the land allotment policy. "A robust revival and rehabilitation policy regarding sick MSMEs need to be framed," FCIK said in a statement adding that government should safeguard the interests of unitholders and promotion of entrepreneurship.