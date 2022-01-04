Saffron blooms in Rajouri district as cultivation trial bears fruits

Jammu: The Rajouri district came upon the saffron map of Jammu and Kashmir, when a farmer Vishal Chander Sharma successfully undertook saffron cultivation in his fields in this border district, surprising people with the purple-orange flower bloom in their neighborhood.

Influenced by the cultivation of saffron in the Kishtwar area of the Jammu region, the Rajouri administration picked up the idea of Saffron cultivation in the district.