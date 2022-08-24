Sale of mining material on e-market

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday launched here the e-Market web portal for the sale of mining material in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that on the occasion, the chief secretary enjoined the officers of the Geology and Mining Department to ensure that the construction material was readily available to the customers at the already approved rates.
He asked the department to make this process hassle-free so that the customers find it easy and reliable to use.
Mehta said that the step was highly appreciable as it would help in checking the illegal mining besides allowing the customers to find material at competitive rates with access to a vast market from the comforts of their homes.
He asked the department to make the portal the best way to fetch the mined material for different developmental purposes.
The chief secretary also directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the process and see that there was no overcharging or scarcity of such materials in the market. He asked them to submit daily reports in this regard.
The chief secretary also asked for third-party checking of rates and availability of these materials in the market for gauging the ground reality.
He was informed that there were more than 200 registered miners in J&K dealing with the extraction of different minerals.
It was further revealed that all of them were onboard on the web portal that could be accessed by logging into http://geologymining.jk.gov.in/.
The meeting was further appraised that both the vendors and customers had to register on the portal. The customers can then directly order the material like sand, bajri, nallah muck, stones, and crushed bajri from the portal.
They can do a cost comparison and the items are available at approved rates, as was informed by the department.
The payment can be made securely online through a payment gateway. The collection of duties and taxes would also be done online without the scope for evasion. An e-challan would thereafter be generated after authentication by the concerned DMO and sent both to vendor and customer.
The end-to-end features like placing of the order, follow-up, and tracking can be done by the end-user, as was given out on this occasion.
The Department also intends to integrate the system with weighbridges at sites for accuracy and install PTZ cameras and drone surveillance at vulnerable illegal mining points across all the districts in the future to better serve the people of J&K.
Principal Secretary H&UDD, Secretary Mining, Director General Mining, and representatives of J&K Bank were also present on the occasion.