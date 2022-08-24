Sale of mining material on e-market

He asked the department to make the portal the best way to fetch the mined material for different developmental purposes.

The chief secretary also directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the process and see that there was no overcharging or scarcity of such materials in the market. He asked them to submit daily reports in this regard.

The chief secretary also asked for third-party checking of rates and availability of these materials in the market for gauging the ground reality.

He was informed that there were more than 200 registered miners in J&K dealing with the extraction of different minerals.

It was further revealed that all of them were onboard on the web portal that could be accessed by logging into http://geologymining.jk.gov.in/.

The meeting was further appraised that both the vendors and customers had to register on the portal. The customers can then directly order the material like sand, bajri, nallah muck, stones, and crushed bajri from the portal.

They can do a cost comparison and the items are available at approved rates, as was informed by the department.

The payment can be made securely online through a payment gateway. The collection of duties and taxes would also be done online without the scope for evasion. An e-challan would thereafter be generated after authentication by the concerned DMO and sent both to vendor and customer.