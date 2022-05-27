Samoon chairs meeting to discuss opening of new ITIs in J&K

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today chaired a meeting with senior officers of the department to discuss opening of new ITIs in Jammu and Kashmir here at Civil Secretariat.
Threadbare discussion was held on various aspects regarding opening of new ITIs in the existing polytechnics across J&K UT as per feasibility.
It was decided in the meeting that a minimum of two or three courses would be started in these new ITIs with all modern technologies. The courses that can be taught in these new ITIs may include trades like COPA, Electronics Mechanic, Welder Plumber, Electrician, Draftsman (Civil), Draftsman (Mechanical), Digital Photography, Sewing Technology/Dress Making, Front Office Assistant etc.
The Principal Secretary said that the government is providing access to high quality skill training at the block level through these institutes so that every block in the J&K UT shall be covered.
He said that opening of new ITIs will develop skilled manpower for the industry and the service sector by imparting multi-level skill trainings to the youth at large to increase their employability.
He asked the concerned officers to identify the feasibility of buildings where sufficient space is available for opening of new ITIs in Jammu and Kashmir and furnish the report in this regard at the earliest.