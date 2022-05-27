Samoon chairs meeting to discuss opening of new ITIs in J&K

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today chaired a meeting with senior officers of the department to discuss opening of new ITIs in Jammu and Kashmir here at Civil Secretariat.

Threadbare discussion was held on various aspects regarding opening of new ITIs in the existing polytechnics across J&K UT as per feasibility.

It was decided in the meeting that a minimum of two or three courses would be started in these new ITIs with all modern technologies. The courses that can be taught in these new ITIs may include trades like COPA, Electronics Mechanic, Welder Plumber, Electrician, Draftsman (Civil), Draftsman (Mechanical), Digital Photography, Sewing Technology/Dress Making, Front Office Assistant etc.