Sarmad Hafeez holds meeting with stakeholders, reviews tourism scenario

Srinagar: Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez today held an interactive meeting with representatives of various tourism services and reviewed the current scenario in the sector.
The Tourism Secretary complimented the service providers for their support and cooperation in achieving a brisk tourism season this year. He sought their support in maintaining the tempo of tourist arrivals in the coming days as well.
Sarmad Hafeez informed the stakeholders that the Government a few days back has notified Homestay guidelines and asked them to popularize these among the fraternity.
He said in the coming months the Department has planned many promotional activities to sustain and further improve the tourist footfall to J&K.
The representatives of service providers congratulated the Tourism Department for its efforts in taking the sector to new heights and achieving record tourist footfall at the UT.
They put forth their suggestions and even sought redressal of some of their difficulties to make the coming months and seasons successful from a tourism point of view.
Managing Director, JKTDC, Syed Fakhruddin Hamid; Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo and other officers of the Department; representatives of hoteliers, travel agents and shikarawallas were present in the meeting.