Sarmad Hafeez holds meeting with stakeholders, reviews tourism scenario

Srinagar: Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez today held an interactive meeting with representatives of various tourism services and reviewed the current scenario in the sector.

The Tourism Secretary complimented the service providers for their support and cooperation in achieving a brisk tourism season this year. He sought their support in maintaining the tempo of tourist arrivals in the coming days as well.

Sarmad Hafeez informed the stakeholders that the Government a few days back has notified Homestay guidelines and asked them to popularize these among the fraternity.

He said in the coming months the Department has planned many promotional activities to sustain and further improve the tourist footfall to J&K.