Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation launches Farmers App, monthly magazine

Jammu: ‘Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation’ was today conceived by the promoters of ‘Sarveshwar Group’ (130 years in service).
This was established by Suraj Prakash Gupta as settler and Navnidhi Sharma and Pooja Gupta as trustees was launched today by Vice-Chancellor SKUAST JP Sharma and Director Agriculture Jammu, K K Sharma in presence of dignitaries including Dr. SK Gupta, Director Extension, Dr. Pardeep Wali Director Research.
On the occasion ‘Farmer App’ was specially devised to connect the farmers with the foundation and the monthly magazine of the Foundation was also launched.
These will provide valuable and most required information to the farmer community. While elaborating the activities of the Foundation Pooja Gupta trustee of the foundation revealed that Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation will provide one stop platform for all farmers related problems and information to enhance their income and to transform from ‘traditional farming’ to ‘Organic Farming’ that best suits to the eco-friendly environment, to train youth in different streams that could make them ‘employment providers’ than as ‘employment seekers’ and to make women self reliant through expert advice and training in the profit earning skills that best suits to them.
The Foundation has come up with the dream of bringing smiles on every face in the society. Thousands of farmers who have already connected with the Foundation through ‘Farmers App’ are taken care of the required advice and training through special camps and more than 100 farmers representing their area drawn from District Jammu and Samba were part of the inauguration ceremony and were honored by the Foundation.
Chairman, ‘Sarveshwar Foods Limited’, Rohit Gupta while speaking on the occasion lauded the role of foundation especially during Corona in reaching to the most needed segment of society by way of distribution of essential commodities, cash relief, and by organizing special medical camps.
The chief guest on the occasion, JP Sharma while speaking on the occasion lauded the efforts of the Smiles Foundation to uplift the farmers, youth and empower the women towards self-dependency.
By organising the programme on the premise of SKUAST is a message to the farmers that the foundation is a bridge to bring them closer to the programs organized by SKUAST for educating the farmers for doubling their income.