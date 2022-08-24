Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation launches Farmers App, monthly magazine

Jammu: ‘Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation’ was today conceived by the promoters of ‘Sarveshwar Group’ (130 years in service).

This was established by Suraj Prakash Gupta as settler and Navnidhi Sharma and Pooja Gupta as trustees was launched today by Vice-Chancellor SKUAST JP Sharma and Director Agriculture Jammu, K K Sharma in presence of dignitaries including Dr. SK Gupta, Director Extension, Dr. Pardeep Wali Director Research.

On the occasion ‘Farmer App’ was specially devised to connect the farmers with the foundation and the monthly magazine of the Foundation was also launched.

These will provide valuable and most required information to the farmer community. While elaborating the activities of the Foundation Pooja Gupta trustee of the foundation revealed that Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation will provide one stop platform for all farmers related problems and information to enhance their income and to transform from ‘traditional farming’ to ‘Organic Farming’ that best suits to the eco-friendly environment, to train youth in different streams that could make them ‘employment providers’ than as ‘employment seekers’ and to make women self reliant through expert advice and training in the profit earning skills that best suits to them.