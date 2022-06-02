SBI, AIBOC, AIBEA condemn killing of bank manager in Kashmir

Srinagar: SBI, AIBOC and AIBEA on Thursday condemned the killing of branch manager Vijay Kumar of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, a regional rural bank (RRB) sponsored by the country's largest lender.

Kumar was shot dead by suspected militants in South Kashmir's Kulgam earlier in the day.

SBI, as the sponsor of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, remains committed to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, including those posted in the valley, the bank said in a statement.