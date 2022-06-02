SBI, AIBOC, AIBEA condemn killing of bank manager in Kashmir

Srinagar: SBI, AIBOC and AIBEA on Thursday condemned the killing of branch manager Vijay Kumar of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, a regional rural bank (RRB) sponsored by the country's largest lender.
Kumar was shot dead by suspected militants in South Kashmir's Kulgam earlier in the day.
SBI, as the sponsor of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, remains committed to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, including those posted in the valley, the bank said in a statement.
EDB shall ensure that the bereaved family is provided with necessary support financial and otherwise on priority, SBI said.
All India Bank Officers' Confederation, the apex trade union representing the Supervisory Cadre in the Banking Industry expresses deep concern and shock at the brutal murder of Vijay Kumar, Branch Manager of Ellaqahi Dehati Bank branch in District Kulgam of Kashmir. The Confederation conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.
"AIBOC expresses deep concern and is greatly worried for the security, safety and wellbeing of hundreds of Bank employees belonging to the targeted communities and posted in the far-flung areas/ branches in the Kashmir Valley outside Srinagar City," reads the statement.
"The organisation has been flagging the issue to Bank Managements at various levels for the last year since the killing of Bindroo, a businessman dealing in the medicine retail trade, in 2021, but unfortunately, the concerned managements have not paid any heed to our requests till date. With a sudden and sharp escalation in such targeted killings over the last week, our fears and concern for the safety and security of Bank Employees have grown manifold."
"We once again remind the Management of all concerned Banks that it is their primary responsibility to make arrangements for the security of their employees working anywhere in the Kashmir Valley," it adds.
Condemning the act, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary CH Venkatachalam said it is a matter of serious concern to all in the banking sector.
"Every now and then we get such disturbing news from one state or the other. A lot of very qualified youngsters are joining the banks for their careers and better prospects. It is a pity that such incidents do happen periodically with no solution about the security of bank staff," he said.