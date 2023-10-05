SEBI inaugurates Common Investors Service Centre in Jammu

Jammu: To provide a comprehensive suite of securities market services to investors in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, SEBI along with Stock Exchanges – NSE and BSE have established a Common Investor Service Centre (ISC) in Jammu.

A statement said that this Common ISC managed by NSE, was inaugurated by SVMD Rao, Executive Director, SEBI in the presence of Pranjal Jayaswal, General Manager, SEBI, Joginder Singh – Vice President from National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Harbinder Singh Sokhi – Head Investors Initiatives – BSE Limited and other officers from SEBI, Exchanges and Depositories.

The Common ISC serves as a platform where investors can lodge complaints against listed corporate entities and market participants operating in the securities market. This facility is essential for investors who may have concerns or grievances related to their dealings in the market.