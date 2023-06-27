Secretary Tourism interacts with VM Sports Foundation

Srinagar: Secretary Tourism and Culture, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, had an exclusive interaction with VM Sports Foundation regarding the promotion of adventure and motorsports in Jammu and Kashmir.

The foundation representatives headed by Vamcy Merla desired to join hands with Tourism Department in its initiatives towards the promotion of Adventure Sports and Motor Sports in the UT supporting the local aspiring young talent in this regard.

Secretary asked the VM sports foundation to train the local youth of J&K in motorsports activities, and organise off-road events for channelising the untapped sport’s potential of talented youth in this field.

Secretary, while mentioning the role of VM foundation, appreciated their efforts in promoting motorsports in India and abroad. He asked the foundation to come up with a complete action plan for honing the skills of the youth of UT in such spheres.

Dr Shah, while expressing his keenness to see the adventure activities happening at grassroots level, visualised the revival of sports culture in all parts of the UT. He shared his belief with the delegation about the power of sports being capable to invigorate the youth and also help sports Tourism which in turn creates a strong economic chain to benefit the stakeholders and local population.

Secretary also assured concerted efforts for the revival of the popular Mughal road rally in J&K, a national off-road activity that has a considerable following of motorsports fans from all over the country.