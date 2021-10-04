Sheep rearing units set up in Shopian

Shopian: To revive the livestock economy in the district, eight new sheep rearing units have been set up in Shopian district and one ram under TSP.

Joint Director Extension, Sheep Husbandry department,Kashmir,Dr Aja Sudan, today distributed the livestock among 09 beneficiaries of the district in presence of Sheep Husbandry Officer,Shopian, Dr Rafiq Ahmad Shah.

He said, the government plans to distribute more sheep among families with 50 percent subsidy under TSP.