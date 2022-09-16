SIDBI, PHDCCI Kashmir organise outreach programme for MSMEs

The event was graced by Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir, Balbir Singh, GM and Regional Incharge SIDBI, Chandigarh, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, Patron PHDCCI Kashmir, Vicky Shaw Co-Chair PHDCCI, Javaid Anim Star Member of PHDCCI and other EC members along with representatives from local Associations, clusters, industrial estates and fruit Associations that includes Tariq Rashid Ghani President CCIK, President Baramulla Fruit Growers and other potential entrepreneurs and traders.

The programme witnessed overwhelming participation from various stakeholders including senior officials of the government of J&K, other banks, Industry Associations and MSMEs.

The event was formally launched by Mushtaq Chaya with his opening remarks and in his address he said that SIDBI will prove to be a game changer in the development of micro, small and medium enterprises in Kashmir, especially when a new industrial development scheme is being implemented and providing easy as well as cheap loans to MSMEs by SIDBI will be value addition and a great help to the entrepreneurs.

Vicky Shaw presented the welcome address and thanked the SIDBI for conducting customer outreach for the entrepreneurs of Kashmir, he added this will greatly accelerate the industrial development of J&K.

In his address, Balbir Singh, GM and Regional Incharge SIDBI, Chandigarh gave a detailed presentation about the schemes of SIDBI and stressed the need to maintain clean credit history to have good CIBIL scores.