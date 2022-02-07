SKUAST-K bags 2 startup awards at IIT Jammu competition

Srinagar: SKUAST-K student, Ahmer Bashir Shah, has won first prize and Rs 1 lakh cash award for his startup idea of converting human hair into organic fertiliser in a contest organised by IIT Jammu.

According to a statement issued by SKUAST-K, IIT Jammu’s Institute Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (I2EDC) has organised the ‘Startup Competition for Enterprising Teams with Million Dollar Ideas’.

Ahmer Bashir of SKUAST-K’s College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (CoAET) has secured the first position among 130 contestants from various higher education institutes of Jammu and Kashmir.